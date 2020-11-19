Final Fantasy VII's Sephiroth Is Ninth Smash Ultimate DLC Character

This is the closest we'll get to Kenny Omega being in the game.

Cloud started Smashing five years ago, and now his eternal rival is joining the fight.

Sephiroth, the main antagonist of Final Fantasy VII, has been revealed as the third fighter of the second Fighter's Pass. According to the trailer, he will be available this month: no more specifics were given.

UPDATE 8:00 ET: A presentation by Masahiro Sakurai will air for Sephiroth on Thursday (December 17) at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT to show off the character and provide a release date.