Sephiroth To Super Nova Smash Ultimate Starting Today, Full Rollout December 22

Along with a new yet old Mii costume.

The One Winged Angel has begun final descent into Smash Ultimate.

Super Smash Bros. series producer Masahiro Sakurai showed off the villain of Final Fantasy 7 in a live stream earlier today, and confirmed he would be arriving in the game for Fighters Pass 2 holders or owners of the DLC December 22. His stage will be the Northern Crater, site of FF7's climactic battle, and his Final Smash will be the planet-destroying Supernova.

Starting today, players will be able to battle in a "Sephiroth Challenge" until the 22nd: defeating Sephiroth will unlock him early.

The Mii costumes coming with Sephiroth will be Barrett, Tifa, and Aerith from FF7 (without fixed hair styles), a Chocobo hat, and the returning Geno Mii costume.