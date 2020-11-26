We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Sephiroth To Super Nova Smash Ultimate Starting Today, Full Rollout December 22

by Donald Theriault - December 17, 2020, 5:38 pm EST
Total comments: 2 Source: Nintendo

Along with a new yet old Mii costume.

The One Winged Angel has begun final descent into Smash Ultimate.

Super Smash Bros. series producer Masahiro Sakurai showed off the villain of Final Fantasy 7 in a live stream earlier today, and confirmed he would be arriving in the game for Fighters Pass 2 holders or owners of the DLC December 22. His stage will be the Northern Crater, site of FF7's climactic battle, and his Final Smash will be the planet-destroying Supernova.

Starting today, players will be able to battle in a "Sephiroth Challenge" until the 22nd: defeating Sephiroth will unlock him early.

The Mii costumes coming with Sephiroth will be Barrett, Tifa, and Aerith from FF7 (without fixed hair styles), a Chocobo hat, and the returning Geno Mii costume.

Talkback

Adrock5 hours ago

Sephiroth’s splash image should have been “Sephiroth Gives You This Pear”. Honestly, I’m disappointed.

I’m going to presume the Geno Mii costume disqualifies the character as one of the last three DLC fighters.

nickmitch2 hours ago

I think that's a safe assumption. I think Mii costumes are Sakurai's way of implementing characters who didn't make the cut.

