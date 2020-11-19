Smash DLC Character To Be Revealed At Keighley Event Tonight

As a result, 96% of the awards will be handed out in two minutes on the preshow instead of the planned 75%.

Smash Bros Ultimate's 9th DLC character is going to be revealed at an alleged awards show.

Nintendo have confirmed the reveal of the next character from Fighter's Pass 2 will be held tonight at "The Game Awards". The show itself begins with a pregame event at 6:30 p.m. ET.

A new Super #SmashBrosUltimate fighter will be revealed tonight at #TheGameAwards! Tune in to the show, beginning at 4pm PT, to be ready for the reveal! pic.twitter.com/Lkw9fRrizl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 10, 2020

The 2017 version of this event saw the announcement of the second DLC character Joker, who also has a game going up for preorder around the start time of the event. Last year, Nintendo announced Bravely Default II and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 DLC.