Smash DLC Character To Be Revealed At Keighley Event Tonight

by Donald Theriault - December 10, 2020, 10:01 am EST
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo

As a result, 96% of the awards will be handed out in two minutes on the preshow instead of the planned 75%.

Smash Bros Ultimate's 9th DLC character is going to be revealed at an alleged awards show.

Nintendo have confirmed the reveal of the next character from Fighter's Pass 2 will be held tonight at "The Game Awards". The show itself begins with a pregame event at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The 2017 version of this event saw the announcement of the second DLC character Joker, who also has a game going up for preorder around the start time of the event. Last year, Nintendo announced Bravely Default II and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 DLC.

Talkback

broodwars1 hour ago

I look forward to being utterly underwhelmed, as has been the standard of quality with the 2nd Fighter's Pack so far.

