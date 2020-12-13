Episode 702: More Crane Than Kick, You Might Say

Age takes us all.

It's the Game Awards, the annual commercial masquerading as an award show. Capcom had some arcade stuff, and the return of Sir Arthur, but mostly we talk Sephiroth.

After that, we have some limited New Business. Gui is playing Burnout Paradise, but isn't quite as taken with it as he is other Burnout games. He's also fallen into the Hades hole. Welcome. Jon is living the past in the modern day with NHL 94 Rewind and he's also playing Dragon Quest XI S, which he insists isn't "anime." He is outrageously wrong.

After the break we answer two emails: why don't console manufacturers talk more about their backwards compatibility options, and what impact the simmering disagreements between Nintendo and their Smash community have. You can ask us to resolve your conflicts here.