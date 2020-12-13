Episode 702: More Crane Than Kick, You Might Say

Age takes us all.
It's the Game Awards, the annual commercial masquerading as an award show. Capcom had some arcade stuff, and the return of Sir Arthur, but mostly we talk Sephiroth.
After that, we have some limited New Business. Gui is playing Burnout Paradise, but isn't quite as taken with it as he is other Burnout games. He's also fallen into the Hades hole. Welcome. Jon is living the past in the modern day with NHL 94 Rewind and he's also playing Dragon Quest XI S, which he insists isn't "anime." He is outrageously wrong.
After the break we answer two emails: why don't console manufacturers talk more about their backwards compatibility options, and what impact the simmering disagreements between Nintendo and their Smash community have. You can ask us to resolve your conflicts here.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See more of his work at his website.
This episode's ending music is Village of Decay from Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts (GBA). It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by its Capcom Co., Ltd.