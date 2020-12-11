Episode 252: John Sues Matt For Copyright Infringement

Before we talk the politics of copyright law, Matt joins John and Neal to talk about Immortals, Doom Eternal, Puyo Puyo Tetris, and more.

As we march towards consistency, join John and Neal as they welcome NWR staffer Matt Zawodniak to hop on in and make his Connectivity debut (we think?). After making some already disproven The Game Awards predictions, the trio moves on to talk about games they've been playing and reviewing, including Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, PixelJunk Eden 2, and Doom Eternal. Also, Matt is back on his Heroes of the Storm and Fall Guys nonsense and Neal is trying to start Dragon Quest XI for the third time on a third different console.

After a brief pre-order fiasco story involving graphics cards and Fire Emblem, John and Matt nearly kill each other over copyright law, as we touch on the variety of Nintendo controversies going on these days involving Super Smash Bros. Melee, soundtracks, and more.

Send in some listener mail and let us know what you want to see from this revival. Feel to harass the Twitter account as well.