Just because it's Omega Force doesn't mean it's a musou.

The worst kept secret on the Switch is now official.

Atlus have confirmed the official release date of Persona 5 Strikers (aka Persona 5 Scramble) is February 23, as originally released in a trailer left unlisted Thursday evening.

Preorders open digitally at 7 pm PT Thursday, and GameStop (US) will offer a steelbook and a Joker pin in separate preorder bonuses.