Persona 5 Strikers Localization Release Date Leaked?

After posting this, a black cat with the voice of a goddess told the News Editor to go to bed.

A since-pulled trailer may have revealed the Western launch date for the follow-up to Persona 5.

What appears to have been a trailer posted unlisted on YouTube was spotted late last night showing a February 23 launch date for Persona 5 Strikers, the Omega Force-developed sequel to the 2016/17 PlayStation RPG (known as Persona 5 Scramble in Japan). The trailer also indicated the release would be on Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam: Omega Force-developed titles that are localized generally receive Steam releases and Persona 4 Golden was brought to the platform in June. The trailer was made widely known by noted bot Wario64.

Persona 5 Strikers is releasing in the West on Feb 23rd for Switch/PS4/Steam https://t.co/cDmoq7zxG9 pic.twitter.com/u6YtnOYnYs — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 4, 2020

Asian region retailers had begun taking preorders for an English language version of Strikers with the same February 23 date. According to freelance journalist and former Game Informer writer Imran Khan, "the video was posted a week early!", suggesting a December 10 reveal was originally planned: this would coincide with an event hosted by Geoff Keighley that has featured Persona reveals previously (including Joker in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate).