Persona 5 Strikers Offering Early Access In DLC Bundle

As promised Tuesday, the next heist of the Phantom Thieves is available for preorder ahead of February 23 - but early access is also available.

Persona 5 Strikers is offering a $69.99 digital deluxe package in addition to the standard $59.99 (all prices US) edition. In addition to DLC boosters and music from older games in the Persona series, the deluxe package will unlock the game on February 19. The regular edition still would be available on the 23rd.

At least in North America, the eShop is also listing the games for release a day early.