Pikmin 3 Deluxe Demo Now Available

With save carryover and some extra spice if you go the distance.

If you're curious about Pikmin 3 Deluxe, you can now try it out.

As announced in today's Treehouse Live presentation, a demo for the complete Switch release of the 2013 Wii U title is now available in the eShop. The demo will feature the ability to carry over the save date to the launching game.

Additionally, completing the demo will unlock the final game's hardest difficulty, known as "Extra Spicy". The other difficulties will be Normal and Hard; Hard is the difficulty of the original game, according to Nintendo.