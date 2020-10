Maybe don't enable the cross-platform play.

After the strategy of Disgaea 5, the next free trial for Switch Online members will be a faster paced shooter.

Overwatch will be free online for Switch Online members beginning on October 13, with the trial running until October 21 at 2:59 a.m. ET (11:59pm on the 20th Pacific time).

The free trial comes at the one year anniversary of the game's Switch launch (October 15, 2019).