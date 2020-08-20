We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
September Additions To Nintendo Switch Online Game Libraries Include Kong Quest And Unreleased Picross

by Donald Theriault - September 15, 2020, 9:16 pm EDT
Total comments: 2 Source: Nintendo

Among the now five games available this month.

The next additions to the Nintendo Switch Online classic libraries include more Kong and some unreleased puzzling.

Arriving on September 23, the new games for North America are:

Super Nintendo

  • Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest (Nintendo, 1995)
  • The Peace Keepers (Jaleco, 1994) - Originally a sequel to Rival Turf and Brawl Brothers, though not localized as such
  • Mario's Super Picross (Nintendo, 1995, Japan-only)

NES: S.C.A.T [Special Cybernetic Attack Team] (1991, Natsume)

Super Mario All-Stars also launched on the service on September 3.

The Japanese lineup will be entirely for the Super Famicom: Donkey Kong Country 2, Super Tennis, Wild Guns, and Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem.

Khushrenada3 hours ago

Boo-yah! Two Megaton drops for the online service!!

After reflecting on the GB VC last year, I had mentioned that it is too bad the service didn't see some translations of a couple of the Mario Picross sequels released only in Japan. Nice to see one actually happen now.

Luigi Dude3 hours ago

The Super NES version of Picross being added is great news.  Also means its just a matter of time before the Japan only SNES sequel to Kirby Star Stackers is added as well.

