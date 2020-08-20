September Additions To Nintendo Switch Online Game Libraries Include Kong Quest And Unreleased Picross

Among the now five games available this month.

The next additions to the Nintendo Switch Online classic libraries include more Kong and some unreleased puzzling.

Arriving on September 23, the new games for North America are:

Super Nintendo

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest (Nintendo, 1995)

The Peace Keepers (Jaleco, 1994) - Originally a sequel to Rival Turf and Brawl Brothers, though not localized as such

Mario's Super Picross (Nintendo, 1995, Japan-only)

NES: S.C.A.T [Special Cybernetic Attack Team] (1991, Natsume)

Super Mario All-Stars also launched on the service on September 3.

The Japanese lineup will be entirely for the Super Famicom: Donkey Kong Country 2, Super Tennis, Wild Guns, and Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem.