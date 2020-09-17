Nintendo Downloads - September 17, 2020

Backward long jumps not included.

The big, limited (for some reason) release of the week is of course Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which combines two revolutionary 3D platformers with the game that cost me a job in college and is largely considered to be as good as the system it called home. (Please forward all complaints about this awful truth to johnrairdin @ nintendoworldreport . com - spaces removed.)

Most other things seem to be ducking Nintendo's out-of-nowhere bomb this week. WWE 2K Battlegrounds is also representing the cards this week, but I'm personally holding out to be able to do cowboy s**t and battle LE CHAMPION. We also get to ask why is Fight Crab, or snag Bertil Horberg (Gunman Clive, Mechstermination Force)'s latest in Super Punch Patrol.

Japan gets a Bandai Namco baseball game and Monster Rancher 2, putting them two ahead of us in that series of remakes.

North America

Switch Retail

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Georifters ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Dog Duty ($19.99/$26.99)

Fight Crab ($19.99/$24.99: Tuesday)

Mini Motor Racing X ($19.99/$24.99)

Flying Soldiers ($17.99/$22.65)

GORSD ($16.99/$20.99: Friday)

Kingdom Rush Origins ($14.99/$16.99)

The Secret Order: Return to the Buried Kingdom ($14.99: Friday/$-)

Nevaeh ($12.99/$16.37)

Vampire's Fall: Origins ($12.99/$16.37)

Her Majesty's Ship ($10.99/$12.59: Tuesday)

Saboteur SiO ($10.99/$12.59: Friday)

Drag Racing Rivals ($9.99/$11.99)

Journey of the Broken Circle ($8/$10.00: Friday)

Endurance - Space Action ($7.99/$9.99)

Active Neurons 2 ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Super Punch Patrol ($4.99/$6.29)

Tamiku ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Bandai Namco titles are on sale until next Monday, including Ni No Kuni at 70% off (US$14.99). PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Georifters (€31.9/£27.50: Friday)

Dog Duty (€19.99/£17.99)

Fight Crab (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Mini Motor Racing X (€19.99/£17.99)

Flying Soldiers (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

GORSD (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Kingdom Rush Origins (€12.99/£11)

The Secret Order: Return to the Buried Kingdom (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Nevaeh (€11.99/£10.79)

Vampire's Fall: Origins (€9.99/£8.99)

Her Majesty's Ship (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Drag Racing Rivals (€9.99/£8.99)

Journey of the Broken Circle (€8.00/£7.20: Friday)

Endurance - Space Action (€7.99/£7.99)

Active Neurons 2 (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Super Punch Patrol (€4.99/£4.49)

Tamiku (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Japan

Azur Lane Crosswave (¥7700)

Pro Yakyuu Famista 2020 (¥7348)

Birushana Senki ~Genpei Hika Musou~ (¥7150)

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (¥7128)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (¥4400)

Atomicrops (¥3278)

Cresteaju (¥3000)

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure (¥2980)

Monster Rancher 2 (¥2820)

Dog Duty (¥2500)

My Forged Wedding (¥2480)

Xeno Crisis (¥1980)

Kingdom Rush Origins (¥1520)

Grisaia Pahntom Trigger 04 (¥1500)

Nevaeh (¥1320)

Super Soccer Blast (¥1000)

Tamiku (¥500)

Beach Volley Girl Shizuku 2 (¥500)