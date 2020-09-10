Nintendo Downloads - September 10, 2020

Music playing and RPG creation headline a busy week on the shops.

James gave a heads-up on the big game of the week on Friday if you missed it: RPG Maker MV will consume hundreds of hours for stuff that realistically, won't take that long to play. But you might be able to make the next Corpse Party out of it? Other hot stuff this week includes rhythm game Avicii Invector and platformer Tin & Kuna from Aksys.

Digital only titles this week include the oft-delayed Bounty Battle and Bake 'n Switch, the Sumo-developed indie racer Hotshot Racing, RPG Minoria, sci-fi platformer MO:Astray, and Deleveled from the Quantum Astrophysicists Guild. The Switch also continues to be the home for wayward Wii U games with Adventures of Pip coming over.

North America

Switch Retail

RPG Maker MV (US$49.99/C$62.99: Tuesday)

Tin & Kuna ($29.99/$37.79)

AVICII Invector ($19.99/$25.19: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Tomoyo After -It's A Wonderful Life- ($34.99/$44.09)

Bake 'n Switch ($29.99/$39.99)

Bounty Battle ($24.99/$31.49)

Party Hard 2 ($19.99/$25.19: Tuesday)

Hotshot Racing ($19.99/$25.19)

Wintermoor Tactics Club ($19.99/$25.19)

Inertial Drift ($19.99/$25.19: Friday)

Minoria ($19.99/$22.79)

MO:Astray ($14.99/$20)

OkunoKA Madness ($14.99/$18.89: Tuesday)

Firework ($14.99/$18.89: Friday)

Death and Taxes ($12.99/$16.37)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York ($12.99/$16.37)

Shaolin vs Wutang ($9.99/$13.40: Monday)

Deleveled ($9.99/$12.99)

Adventures of Pip ($9.99/$12.59)

Space Robinson ($9.99/$11.49)

Meganoid ($8.99/$not releasing: Tuesday)

The Snake King ($7.99/$10.07)

Doodle Derby ($7.99/$10.07: Friday)

Weakwood Throne ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Circuit Dude ($4.99/$5.99: Monday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Aksys titles are on sale until Friday. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

RPG Maker MV (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

AVICII Invector (€19.99/£15.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Tomoyo After -It's A Wonderful Life- (€34.99/£31.49)

Bake 'n Switch (€29.99/£24.99)

Bounty Battle (€24.99/£19.99)

Party Hard 2 (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Wintermoor Tactics Club (€19.99/£17.99)

Inertial Drift (€19.99/£16.99: Friday)

Hotshot Racing (€19.99/£15.99)

Minoria (€16.79/£15.09: Wednesday)

OkunoKA Madness (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

Firework (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Death and Taxes (€12.99/£11.69)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York (€12.99/£11.69)

MO:Astray (€12.75/£11.39)

Shaolin vs Wutang (€9.99/£9.99: Monday)

Meganoid (€8.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Deleveled (€8.99/£7.99)

Adventures of Pip (€8.5/£7.69)

Space Robinson (€8.19/£7.19)

The Snake King (€7.99/£7.19)

Doodle Derby (€7.99/£6.59: Friday)

Weakwood Throne (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Circuit Dude (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Japan

Metal Max Xeno Reborn (¥6480)

Himehibi 1 Gakki -Princess Days- (¥5808)

Bake 'n Switch (¥4299)

Tomoyo After -It's A Wonderful Life- (¥3800)

My Forged Wedding (¥2480)

Minoria (¥2200)

Fight 'n Rage (¥1980)

MO:Astray (¥1580)

Urban Trial Tricky (¥1500)

Deleveled (¥1080)

Runestone Keeper (¥1000)

Button Button Up (¥500)

Churashima Kurashi (¥500)