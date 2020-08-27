Nintendo Downloads - August 27, 2020

Bucket people of the world, unite! (Because you're not going anywhere otherwise.)

The Thirsty Mage is going to be a mite busy this week, with a load of new RPGs hitting the Switch. Despite the wall of new retail releases, however, the two big ones will be eShop only in the West: Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered (taken online now, but you still need a bucket mule), and a remastered version of the previously unlocalized Moon. There's a big through-line between Moon and the Mario RPGs, as well. Other RPGs include Captain Tsubasa's newest cap and the anime crossover game Jump Force. In America.

The other predominant theme is indies this week: last week's Indie World dropped a bunch of bombs in Hypnospace Outlaw, Struggling, and Windbound. No Straight Roads, Jenny LeClue: Detectivu, and Best Friend Forever have also been in previous presentations of indies. There's no word on the Archives yet, though arcade shooter sequel Jets 'n' Guns 2 is one that I have my eye on.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (US$59.99/C$7.99: Friday)

Street Power Soccer ($49.99/$66.99: Tuesday)

Jump Force ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars ($39.99/$50.39: Friday)

No Straight Roads ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

Giraffe and Annika ($29.99/$37.79: Tuesday)

Nexomon: Extinction ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered ($39.99/$49.99)

Windbound ($29.99/$39.99: Friday)

Jenny LeClu: Detectivu ($24.99/$31.49: Wednesday)

Road to Guangdong ($24.99/$31.49: Friday)

Hypnospace Outlaw ($19.99/$25.19)

Best Friend Forever ($19.99/$25)

Ultimate Fishing Simulator ($19.99/$24.99)

moon ($18.99/$24.99)

Deadly Days ($18.99/$23.93)

Tank Mechanic Simulator ($17.99/$22.67)

Collapsed ($15/$19.00: Saturday)

Jets 'n' Guns 2 ($14.99/$18.99: Wednesday)

Commander Keen In Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition ($14.99/$18.99)

Struggling ($14.99/$17.99)

Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride ($14.99/$: Friday)

Over The Alps ($12.99/$14.49: Tuesday)

Blast Brawl 2 ($9.99/$12.99)

Color Jumper ($9.99/$12.49: Friday)

Alphaset by POWGI ($7.99/$9.99)

No Limit Fantasy: Super Puzzles Dream ($6/$7.80: Friday)

Parking Madness ($6/$7.56: Sunday)

Death's Hangover ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

A Hero And A Garden ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Newton's Cradle Puzzle Game ($2.99/$3.99)

Solitaire Klondike: Minimal ($2.99/$3.69: Friday)

Serious Scramblers ($1.99/$2.29)

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Street Power Soccer (€49.99/£39.99: Tuesday)

Jump Force (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

No Straight Roads (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Giraffe and Annika (€29.99/£26.99: Friday)

Nexomon: Extinction (€19.99/£16.99: Friday)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered (€29.99/£24.99)

Windbound (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Road to Guangdong (€24.99/£20.99: Friday)

Jenny LeClu: Detectivu (€20.99/£18.99: Tuesday)

Ultimate Fishing Simulator (€19.99/£17.99)

Deadly Days (€18.99/£17.09: Wednesday)

Tank Mechanic Simulator (€17.99/£16.19)

Hypnospace Outlaw (€17.19/£15.49)

Best Friend Forever (€16.99/£15.00: Wednesday)

moon (€15.99/£14.49)

Commander Keen In Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition (€14.99/£13.49)

Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Collapsed (€14.99/£13.49: Saturday)

Struggling (€12.99/£11.99)

Jets 'n' Guns 2 (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

Over The Alps (€10.79/£10.29: Tuesday)

Talking Tom Candy Run (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Colour Jumper (€9.99/£8.49: Friday)

Alphaset by POWGI (€7.99/£6.99)

No Limit Fantasy: Super Puzzles Dream (€6.19/£5.59: Friday)

Parking Madness (€5/£4.49: Sunday)

A Hero And A Garden (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Death's Hangover (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Rusty Gun (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Hero Hours Contract (€3.29/£2.99)

Solitaire Klondike: Minimal (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Newton's Cradle Puzzle Game (€2.49/£2.5)

Serious Scramblers (€1.99/£1.69: Wednesday)

Captain Tsubabsa: Rise of New Champions (¥8360)

MotoGP 20 (¥7980)

OZMAFIA!!-vivace- (¥7590)

Shinobi, Koi Utsutsu (¥7480)

Jump Force (¥7348)

Kono Subarashii SekaI ni Shukufuku wo! Plus (¥6600)

No Straight Roads (¥5380)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered (¥5280)

Windbound (¥2950)

Giraffe & Annika (¥2480)

Hell is Other Demons (¥1010)

Heaven Dust (¥799)

Haishin Yotei (¥500)