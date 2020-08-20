Nintendo Downloads - August 20, 2020

You'll want to wear a red shirt if you're checking this column out on Sunday. Uh, no reason.

For big games this week, we have the PGA Tour returning to Nintendo consoles for the first time in two Olympiads with 2K's PGA Tour 2K21. Hopefully the course designer that allows for wacky stuff to emerge from the Fumble Dimension will arrive on Switch soon (it won't be in the game at launch). Samurai Jack also emerges on Switch Friday, as well as a game based on Peaky Blinders - my Netflix account is well lapsed, so I can't see if the M rating it got is warranted.

The smaller stuff this week includes detachable adventure Helheim Hassle, former indie show star Gleamlight, the impossible-to-spell Phoenotopia, and visual novel Aokana: Four Rhythms Across the Blue. No word yet on the Archive game of the week.

In Japan, there's the monthly Otomate VN in Cupid Parasite, the answer to the question "Why is Fight Crab", and... remember that old Flash / cell phone game Nanaca†Crash where you tried to yeet some poor bastard into the next millennium? Well, it's actually based on a visual novel (Cross†Channel ~For All People~) that's coming this week and now I'm really hoping that comes west.

North America

Switch Retail

PGA Tour 2K21 (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

My Universe - My Baby ($29.99/$37.99: Tuesday)

Aokana - Four Rhythms Across The Blue ($29.99/$37.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind ($24.99/$31.99)

Kwaidan ~Azuma manor story~ ($24.99/$31.49)

Hellheim Hassle ($19.99/$25.19: Tuesday)

Phoenotopia: Awakening ($19.99/$24.99)

Gleamlight ($19.99/$21.99)

Even the Ocean ($14.99/$18.99: Friday)

Chinese Parents ($12.99/$16.99)

4x4 Dirt Track ($11.99/$15.11: Friday)

Cecconoid ($10/$14.00: Monday)

Runestone Keeper ($9.99/$?)

One Line Coloring ($6.99/$8.80: Friday)

Bunny Adventure ($6/$7.56)

Retro Tanks ($5.99/$7.99)

Paratropic ($5.49/$6.92: Friday)

Norman's Great Illusion ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Ellipsis ($4.99/$6.29)

Kids: Farm Coloring ($4.99/$5.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Aladdin/Lion King pack is on sale until the 24th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

PGA Tour 2K21 (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Aokana - Four Rhythms Across The Blue (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (€39.99/£35.99: Friday)

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (€24.99/£19.99)

Kwaidan ~Azuma manor story~ (€24.99/£19.99)

Hellheim Hassle (€16.79/£15.09: Tuesday)

Gleamlight (€16.99/£14.99)

The Eternal Castle [Remastered] (€14.99/£14.99)

Even the Ocean (€14.99/£14.99: Friday)

Cecconoid (€12/£9.99: Monday)

4x4 Dirt Track (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Chinese Parents (€10.99/£9.99)

Runestone Keeper (€9.99/£8.99)

Retro Tanks (€5.99/£5.99)

One Line Coloring (€5.99/£4.99: Friday)

Paratropic (€5.49/£4.99: Friday)

Bunny Adventure (€5/£4.49)

Norman's Great Illusion (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Ellipsis (€4.99/£4.49)

Kids: Farm Coloring (€4.99/£4.49)

Japan

Cupid Parasite (¥7120)

Cross†Channel ~For All People~ (¥5980)

Journey to the Savage Planet (¥4950)

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (¥3740)

Kwaidan ~Azuma Manor Story~ (¥2500)

Fight Crab (¥2400)

Outbuddies DX (¥2200)

Gleamlight (¥1980)

Boomerang Fu (¥1500)

Chinese Parents (¥1280)

Zero Strain (¥1000)

Night Hike (¥500)

Kawaii Deathu Desu (¥500)

Ultra Hat Dimension (¥500)

Lines XL (¥299)