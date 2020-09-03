Nintendo Downloads - September 3, 2020

Trust the Proc... sorry, can't say that with a straight face.

If only in terms of file size, this week's unquestionably biggest release is the annual NBA release. And with the circumstances of this NBA season being what they are, I have to ask if they managed to cut the file size down by having a single arena that changes its appearance depending on the teams in the game. Still, it's cool having my choice of games with the Raptors as the champs.

Other major releases pending the inevitable shadowdrop flood (seriously, Last Campfire last week was out of nowhere) are Ary and the Secret of Seasons, or the first person whodunnit Paradise Killer. A smaller title I'm keeping an eye on (even if I'm old enough to be two students) is freshman simulator Roommates.

North America

Switch Retail

NBA 2k21 (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Ary and the Secret of Seasons ($39.99/$49.99: Tuesday)

MX vs ATV All Out ($39.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Niche ($19.99/$25.19)

Under the Jolly Roger ($19.99/$25.19)

Paradise Killer ($19.99/$25.19: Friday)

Lair of the Clockwork God ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Roommates ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Piffle: A Cat Puzzle Adventure ($19.95/$26.95: Wednesday)

Here Be Dragons ($17.99/$22.67)

Atom RPG ($15.99/$20.00: Friday)

Mask of Mists ($14.99/$18.89)

Secret Files 3 ($14.99/$18.89)

Spinch ($14.99/$18.89)

Jelly Champs ($11.99/$15.11)

Perfect Traffic Simulator ($9.99/$12.69)

Dirt Trackin 2 ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)

Good Pizza, Great Pizza ($7.99/$10.07)

Batu Ta Batu ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Connection Haunted ($4.99/$5.99)

Fantasy Tower Defense ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Pocket Circuit ($3.99/$5.03: Monday)

Solitaire Spider Minimal ($2.99/$3.69: Friday)

BallzOut ($2.5/$3.19: Monday)

Ubermosh: Santicide ($0.99/$1.25: Monday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Annapurna Interactive titles are on sale until September 10. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

NBA 2k21 (€59.99/£54.99: Friday)

Ary and the Secret of Seasons (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

MX vs ATV All Out (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Roommates (€19.99/£19.99: Friday)

Paradise Killer (€19.99/£15.49: Friday)

Niche (€17.99/£16.19)

Under the Jolly Roger (€17.99/£16.19)

Lair of the Clockwork God (€17.99/£15.49: Friday)

Piffle: A Cat Puzzle Adventure (€16.99/£15.99: Wednesday)

Here Be Dragons (€15.99/£14.39)

Mask of Mists (€14.99/£13.49)

Secret Files 3 (€14.99/£13.49)

Spinch (€12.49/£11.29)

Jelly Champs (€11.99/£10.79)

Lucah: Born of a Dream (€11.99/£10.79)

Perfect Traffic Simulator (€9.99/£8.99)

Dirt Trackin 2 (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Good Pizza, Great Pizza (€8.42/£7.59)

Batu Ta Batu (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Fantasy Tower Defense (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Connection Haunted (€4.99/£4.49)

Pocket Circuit (€3.99/£3.59: Monday)

Solitaire Spider Minimal (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

BallzOut (€2.19/£1.99: Sunday)

Japan

NBA 2k21 (¥6600: Friday)

Observer (¥3000)

Piffle: A Cat Puzzle Adventure (¥2132)

Never Again (¥1380)

The Forgotten Land (¥980)

Mystia (¥500)

Spellbreak (free to start)