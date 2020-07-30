Nintendo News Report: A Return, And Also Manifold Garden

Game designer William Chyr and producer Syrenne McNulty join Neal and Zach to talk Manifold Garden - their new Switch release.

Join us over in our video podcast experiment at our Twitch channel at about 9:30 p.m. ET on tonight (August 25). Some of the old Nintendo News Report team is back, trying to do that video podcast thing again.

Neal Ronaghan and Zach Miller will be joined by William Chyr and Syrenne McNulty to talk about Manifold Garden, which was part of the dizzying amount of shadowdrops following last week's Indie World event. It's a mesmerizing, mind-bending first-person puzzle game where you solve puzzles, fall in an endless loop, and change gravity. Please bring along your best questions in the chat and maybe bear with us slightly: this is our second time trying to do a video podcast on Twitch.

If you want to see Nintendo News Report return, check it out and give us a shout.