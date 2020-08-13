Nintendo Downloads - August 13, 2020

Unlike the New York Times, we've acknowledged the video game remake since 1993.

This weekend will feature a mild party on my part, but I'll spend another part of it diving back into the world of the Tokyo police with the never-before-localized Unlimited fancard for Collar x Malice. Other titles I've looked into this week include the retro shooter Double Kick Heroes and Gungho's new strategy title Volta-X.

Smaller things worth keeping an eye on include the Napoleonic strategy game (literally, it stars a "relative" of Napoleon) Banner of the Maid, card battler Faeria, and an odd fighting game that we should probably bring Jon Lindemann out of retirement for in Shaolin vs Wutang. (Clan not included.) Also, Escape from Tethys is an exploration platformer that does NOT involve getting away from the dancer of Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones. So far as we know. This week's Archives release is known, and it's coming out Friday: it's Super Punch-Out's arcade version.

It's a holiday week in Japan but the week still has a Yo-Kai Watch spinoff and an update to one of the Switch's free-to-play games that adds a new single player modes.

North America

Switch Retail

Collar x Malice: Unlimited (US$49.99/C$62.99)

Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon: Familia Myth Infinite Combate ($39.99/$50.39: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Metamorphosis ($24.99/$31.49: Wednesday)

Double Kick Heroes ($21.99/$27.99)

Volta-X ($19.99/$25.19: Wednesday)

Faeria ($19.99/$25.19)

Banner of the Maid ($16.99/$22.99: Wednesday)

Boomerang Fu ($14.99/$18.99)

Darkestville Castle ($14.99/$18.89)

The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines ($14.99/$18.89)

Bite the Bullet ($14.99/$18.89)

Shaolin v Wutang ($9.99/$13.40: Friday)

Escape from Tethys ($9.99/$12.59: Wednesday)

Regina and Mac ($9.99/$12.49: Saturday)

Pool Pro Gold ($9.99/$11.99)

Ramageddon ($7.99/$10.07)

We Are Doomed ($7.99/$9.99)

Twist&Bounce ($4.99/$6.29: Monday)

Big Dipper ($4.99/$6.29)

Of Tanks and Demons III ($4.99/$6.29: Friday)

Linn: Path of Orchids ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Prehistoric Dude ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Switch Archives

Super Punch-Out!! ($7.99/$9.87: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Panzer Dragoon Remake is on sale until the 19th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Collar x Malice: Unlimited (€49.99/£44.99)

Switch eShop

Metamorphosis (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)

Double Kick Heroes (€21.99/£19.79)

Volta-X (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Faeria (€19.99/£17.99)

Banner of the Maid (€16.99/£14.99: Wednesday)

Boomerang Fu (€14.99/£13.99)

The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Bite the Bullet (€14.99/£13.49)

Darkestville Castle (€14.99/£11.99)

Shaolin v Wutang (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Escape from Tethys (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Regina and Mac (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Pool Pro Gold (€9.99/£8.99)

Ramageddon (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

We Are Doomed (€6.99/£5.99)

Prehistoric Dude (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Twist&Bounce (€4.99/£4.49: Monday)

Big Dipper (€4.99/£4.49)

Linn: Path of Orchids (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Of Tanks and Demons III (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Switch Archives

Super Punch-Out!! (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Japan

Youkai Gakuen Y ~Waiwai Gakuen Seikatsu~ (¥4800)

Super Punch-Out!! (¥838: Friday)

Dragon Quest Rivals Ace (free to start)