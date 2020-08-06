Nintendo Downloads - August 6, 2020

This week will land you in the swimsane asylum.

As it stands right now - 8 a.m. ET on Monday - this is a quiet week. The big two are Swimsanity, the multiplayer aquatic shooter, and the cranial platformer Skully. Skully is also getting a limited physical release, if that's your bag.

Smaller stuff this week includes the oddball party game Drink More Glurp, and the worldwide-launching Eastern style visual novel KukkoroDays (with just a single path, apparently). The Arcade Archives this week are TBD: we'll find out Wednesday.

Japan has a whole lot of late releases including Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom.

North America

Switch Retail

Skully (US$29.99/C$39.99: Tuesday)

Instant Sports: Summer Games ($24.99/$31.49)

Switch eShop

Swimsanity ($24.99/$31.49)

Alphadia Genesis ($14.99/$20.99)

Aery - Broken Memories ($14.99/$19.99)

Clan N ($14.99/$18.89)

City Bus Driving Simulator ($11.99/$15.11: Friday)

Frontline Zed ($11.99/$14.99)

Steam Tactics ($9.99/$12.59: Wednesday)

Mystery Mine ($9.99/$12.59: Wednesday)

Drink More Glurp ($9.99/$12.59)

KukoroDays ($7.99/$10.07)

Crowdy Farm Rush ($5.99/$7.90)

Memory Lane ($4.99/$6.29)

Titan Glory ($4.99/$6.29)

RogueCube ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)

Ultra Foodmess ($3.99/$4.99)

Cruel Bands Career ($3.99/$4.99)

Wordify ($2.99/$3.69: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: As part of its trial for Switch Online members Pokken Tournament is 30% off until August 12, and Limited Run Games titles are on sale until the 17th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch Retail

Skully (€34.99/£29.99: Tuesday)

Switch eShop

Swimsanity (€22.19/£19.99: Friday)

Aery - Broken Memories (€14.99/£14.99)

Alphadia Genesis (€14.99/£13.49)

Clan N (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Frontline Zed (€11.99/£10.79)

City Bus Driving Simulator (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)

Steam Tactics (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Mystery Mine (€8.99/£8.09: Wednesday)

Drink More Glurp (€8.99/£7.99)

KukoroDays (€6.59/£5.89)

Crowdy Farm Rush (€5.99/£5.49)

RogueCube (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Memory Lane (€4.99/£6.29)

Titan Glory (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Ultra Foodmess (€3.99/£3.59)

Cruel Bands Career (€3.99/£3.59)

Wordify (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Japan

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (¥4950)

Corpse Party: Blood Drive (¥2970)

Swimsanity (¥2640)

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters (¥2200)

The Coma: Recut (¥1600)

Blazing Beaks (¥1500)

La Mulana (¥1480)

Alphadia Genesis (¥1320)

Drink More Glurp (¥1010)

KukkoroDays (¥800)

Metaloid: Origin (¥700)

112th Seed (¥500)

Souhide Series Omatsuri Dukushi (¥500)

Senbazuru (¥500)

Cruel Bands Career (¥399)

Home Sheep Home: Farmageddon Party (¥300)