Nintendo Downloads - August 6, 2020

This week will land you in the swimsane asylum.
As it stands right now - 8 a.m. ET on Monday - this is a quiet week. The big two are Swimsanity, the multiplayer aquatic shooter, and the cranial platformer Skully. Skully is also getting a limited physical release, if that's your bag.
Smaller stuff this week includes the oddball party game Drink More Glurp, and the worldwide-launching Eastern style visual novel KukkoroDays (with just a single path, apparently). The Arcade Archives this week are TBD: we'll find out Wednesday.
Japan has a whole lot of late releases including Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom.
North America
Switch Retail
Skully (US$29.99/C$39.99: Tuesday)
Instant Sports: Summer Games ($24.99/$31.49)
Switch eShop
Swimsanity ($24.99/$31.49)
Alphadia Genesis ($14.99/$20.99)
Aery - Broken Memories ($14.99/$19.99)
Clan N ($14.99/$18.89)
City Bus Driving Simulator ($11.99/$15.11: Friday)
Frontline Zed ($11.99/$14.99)
Steam Tactics ($9.99/$12.59: Wednesday)
Mystery Mine ($9.99/$12.59: Wednesday)
Drink More Glurp ($9.99/$12.59)
KukoroDays ($7.99/$10.07)
Crowdy Farm Rush ($5.99/$7.90)
Memory Lane ($4.99/$6.29)
Titan Glory ($4.99/$6.29)
RogueCube ($4.99/$5.99: Friday)
Ultra Foodmess ($3.99/$4.99)
Cruel Bands Career ($3.99/$4.99)
Wordify ($2.99/$3.69: Friday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: As part of its trial for Switch Online members Pokken Tournament is 30% off until August 12, and Limited Run Games titles are on sale until the 17th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
Switch Retail
Skully (€34.99/£29.99: Tuesday)
Switch eShop
Swimsanity (€22.19/£19.99: Friday)
Aery - Broken Memories (€14.99/£14.99)
Alphadia Genesis (€14.99/£13.49)
Clan N (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)
Frontline Zed (€11.99/£10.79)
City Bus Driving Simulator (€11.99/£10.79: Friday)
Steam Tactics (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Mystery Mine (€8.99/£8.09: Wednesday)
Drink More Glurp (€8.99/£7.99)
KukoroDays (€6.59/£5.89)
Crowdy Farm Rush (€5.99/£5.49)
RogueCube (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Memory Lane (€4.99/£6.29)
Titan Glory (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Ultra Foodmess (€3.99/£3.59)
Cruel Bands Career (€3.99/£3.59)
Wordify (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)
Japan
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (¥4950)
Corpse Party: Blood Drive (¥2970)
Swimsanity (¥2640)
The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters (¥2200)
The Coma: Recut (¥1600)
Blazing Beaks (¥1500)
La Mulana (¥1480)
Alphadia Genesis (¥1320)
Drink More Glurp (¥1010)
KukkoroDays (¥800)
Metaloid: Origin (¥700)
112th Seed (¥500)
Souhide Series Omatsuri Dukushi (¥500)
Senbazuru (¥500)
Cruel Bands Career (¥399)