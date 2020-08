The story picture's original title is satan.png if you're wondering where this is going.

A rhythm shooter spotlighted in a Indie Showcase will be hitting the Switch in a couple of weeks.

Double Kick Heroes, the retro style scrolling shooter/rhythm game mashup, will take the stage on August 13: preloads will be live on Tuesday, August 5. The game's regular price will be US$21.99, €21.99 and £19.79.

The Switch version will feature motion combat, including a four-joycon mode.