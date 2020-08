A throwback to the past for the creators of graceful machines.

Vertex Pop will bring their debut game to the Switch next week.

We Are Doomed, a colorful twin-stick shooter that previously released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, will launch on Switch next Thursday (August 13). Its regular price will be $7.99, with a 15% launch discount and 40% off for owners of Graceful Explosion Machine or Super Crush KO.

The game's trailer can be seen below: