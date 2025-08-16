Episode 938: Hey. How's it Poppin'?

Why does everyone laugh at this joke? I'm so confused.

Are you aware that the Xenoblade Chronicles series makes a few very subtle references to 2001: A Space Odyssey? It has some other similarities too:

Like Space Odyssey itself, the ambiguous ending is at once appropriate and wrong. It guarantees that the film will arouse controversy, but it leaves doubt that the film makers themselves knew precisely what they were flying at.



Time

April 19, 1968

That sounds awfully familiar... (also see: Xenoblade Chronicles X spoilercast).

So does that mean Chapter 13 of Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition has a space baby? Well, this is our XCXDE - a very easy to follow shorthand that I will use from now on - spoilercast, so you could listen and find out.

But no, there is no Space Baby. There is a planet to colonize, famously ambiguous endings, but no cosmic postnatal giant.

There are also dangerous, meat-hungry, apes.

Who's the guy in the hood? How are things poppin' in said hood? Why is the fact that things are "terrible" for me, good for him? Is he a dick? Why is he a dick?

Why is the entirety of this narrative powered by cosmic unknown and pizza?

Since I can't really get into spoilers here, let's talk about pizza.

Pizza moves all the gears of New LA's economy. New LA is a city of American exiles. It stands to reason that Army Pizza, the central nexus of New LA, serves a style of Americanized pizza. Let's explore this very stupid space.

What kind of regional pizza are they serving in New LA?

California-style - scallops, salmon roe, avocado, crème fraîche, or cucumber flowers on an Italian crust? IT'S THE END OF THE WORLD MAN! Get this hoity-toity shit off my pizza. You think Army Pizza is going to have duck sausage lying around? This isn't pizza, this is flexing.

- scallops, salmon roe, avocado, crème fraîche, or cucumber flowers on an Italian crust? IT'S THE END OF THE WORLD MAN! Get this hoity-toity shit off my pizza. You think Army Pizza is going to have duck sausage lying around? This isn't pizza, this is flexing. Chicago-style - We do see some pizza, and we see how many pizza the Ma-non can put away. There's no way this noodle-less lasagna in a bread bowl is something anyone is eating an entire pie of, let alone five. Ain't no way New LA can afford to have an entire society food-drunk after eating a bunch of this. The city would have failed on day one.

- We do see some pizza, and we see how many pizza the Ma-non can put away. There's no way this noodle-less lasagna in a bread bowl is something anyone is eating an entire pie of, let alone five. Ain't no way New LA can afford to have an entire society food-drunk after eating a bunch of this. The city would have failed on day one. Detroit-style

- Absolutely not. Pizza in New LA is clearly round

Trenton-style

- Sauce on top? With all the stark white surfaces in New LA? Think of the mess this would make!

Wait, I have entire second episode to edit and write about this week? I can't get into the galactic unknowable mystery that is Altoona-style pizza. Honestly, the Ganglion should have made their way to Earth a lot sooner...

You heard me right, we have a Donkey Kong Bananza spoilercast coming out in a few days...what the hell did I sign up for?

Here's the timecodes for the various subjects we cover on this episode, keep in mind the chapter titles could be spoilers.