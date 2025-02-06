If Nintendo releases a digital game in the forest and a tree fell and killed it, did it really live?

Alright so this is one where Syrenne gets to go solo. Flip Wars is certainly a video game. It did come out on Nintendo Switch and yes - Nintendo did publish it in the west. That did happen. It originally came out in August 2017 and our review from Daan Koopman said "Flip Wars has the heart of a good multiplayer game, but it lacks a full feature set." With that in mind, it makes sense only Syrenne is showing up for this review revisit.

Syrenne McNulty: Flip Wars is an incredibly mediocre downloadable game to the point where I genuinely have no idea what Nintendo saw in this.

I couldn't even picture them publishing this on Wii U, let alone on Nintendo Switch. As a launch game, it's a completely fine question mark. You just run around and flip tiles. It feels like a Mario Party mini-game, but they sell it to you for real money as a standalone product. Also the netplay isn't good when you can even find other players, but really you can't find other players. I remember seeing the early footage and assuming there had to be something interesting here for Nintendo to have picked it up, so I downloaded it from the Japanese eShop when it came out there first and I was so thoroughly underwhelmed that I uninstalled the game and put it out of my mind.