Nintendo Switch First-Party Review Revisits

We venture into looking back at every game that Nintendo published on Switch.

As we enter Nintendo's next console generation with the Switch 2 later this year, we've been doing some reflection here at Nintendo World Report. The Nintendo Switch, launching back in March 2017, will go down as one of the most successful video game consoles of all time and over the course of the 8+ years it spent as Nintendo's primary platform, it had a dizzying amount of games released on it. Over the course of 2025 (at least that's the goal), we're going to look back at Nintendo's game output on Nintendo Switch, with multiple staffers and contributors writing up their present-day thoughts on Nintendo's games.

We'll start at the beginning, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.