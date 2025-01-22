Nintendo publishes an indie and it fits right in with the theme of the Nintendo Switch.

Inside baseball: I (Neal) am the one formatting and organizing this feature. As such, I write the intros for the games. I'm also contributing to the mini-reviews for most of them. I'll try to do the thing where I say "hey, back at launch, Neal gave Snipperclips high marks" and "when the expanded physical version came out, Perry loved it too," but considering my little mini-review for Snipperclips already references my original review, it feels like I'm running in circles.

Anyway, Snipperclips alerted me to SFB Games, who are brilliant game makers who are also responsible for best Layton-ish game you've never played Tangle Tower and the aesthetically pleasing PS1-y horror game Crow Country. I met the brothers at head of SFB Games one time and they also just seem like the coolest dudes. It rules that Nintendo picked up Snipperclips.

Neal Ronaghan: I was quoted in an accolades trailer for Snipperclips saying it was “totally magical” and you know what? That’s still true. Snipperclips was a launch-day game from indie developer SFB Games that perfectly represents the co-op desires of the Switch just as good if not better than Nintendo themselves did. This is a game that understands the fun of just screwing around, making it fun just to mess around with the characters and cut out funny shapes, whether you’re actively solving puzzles or not.

I played this game with gamer friends, adult friends who didn’t play games, and children of all ages and more or less across the board, it was a hit. It’s just cutting paper to try to solve puzzles. It’s just playing with toys. The only knock I can muster is that some of the extra games are just okay, but it doesn’t really detract from the core gameplay because, as someone once said, Snipperclips is totally magical.

Syrenne McNulty: Snipperclips - Cut It Out Together, is a wonderful, wonderful title receiving both the big push as a Nintendo eShop launch game as well as a follow-up physical release down the year with DLC included. Just a phenomenal, phenomenal local multiplayer puzzle game. I had so much fun playing this with a large variety of skill levels in multiplayer where I played with players who are not extremely used to holding video game controllers to very talented players.

And I had such a fun time and an engaging time with all of these set all of these groups which really shows that there's something special here. I'm very glad that when Nintendo saw this game that SFB Games was developing, they signed it, they brought it to a larger market. I'm so glad this game found a larger reach because it truly is just such an incredible concept that you can take so far to be able to cut each other out literally. I think that it is a little disappointing that this game did not end up being the basis for a stage in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate because of the different things that they could do there. Although I guess I get why that might be a more gimmicky stage a la PictoChat. I digress.