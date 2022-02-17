Smashterpieces Podcast Episode 40: Super Mario Sunshine

I'm a chuckster!

Hello, I am writing to you from a jail cell on the beautiful, tropical Isle Delfino. I know that may sound like I am in a setting most would only dream, full of swaying palm trees, sunny beaches, and drinks that are five types of alcohol dumped into a coconut, but I regret to inform you that I am having no such experience. Upon disembarking the plane I was immediately arrested for a crime committed by somebody who could by certain definitions maybe sort of look like me (which side note: could also be grounds for a discrimination lawsuit) and was thrown into a dingy prison likely to rot away while my girlfriend (unofficial) is allowed to wander free. It is damaging to my reputation, an infringement on my rights, and really harshing the vibe of my vacation.

Presented by Anonymous Dinosaur and Nintendo World Report, this is Smashterpieces - a casual walk through the history of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster. On this show, hosts Joe DeVader and Matt Zawodniak are playing one game for every fighter in the newest Super Smash Bros. game, from 1984's Duck Hunt to 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Each game will be live-streamed by both of us, and then we'll convene to talk about it on the podcast.

I am sending this episode of Smashterpieces talking about the 2002 Nintendo GameCube title Super Mario Sunshine, in the hopes that you will take up my case as an attorney. You may be hesitant given my record, but hopefully the discussion of why the platforming in this game feels so off, why the aesthetic is both strong but has its drawbacks, and why the music is overall pretty decent will change your mind. I hope to hear from you soon, otherwise I fear the gallows may be in my future.

Join us next time as we shift our perspective into first person for Smashterpiece #41: Metroid Prime

You can find previous episodes at Anonymous Dinosaur's website!

Our list of games can be found here!

You can watch Matt and Joe stream these games on the NWR Twitch channel!