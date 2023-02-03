Episode 355: The Last Big Hitter

Directed by Rian Johnson

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to be the very last "big hitter" for Nintendo this year. Assuming of course you very specifically define "big hitter" as something that isn't Kirby, Metroid, Xenoblade, F-Zero, Star Fox, most Zelda games, Mario sports games, Donkey Kong, Fire Emblem, Paper Mario, Yoshi, Pikmin, anything by Platinum Games, or any HD remake of a Gamecube game. Other than those.