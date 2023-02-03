We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Connectivity

Episode 355: The Last Big Hitter

by Alex de Freitas, John Rairdin, and Neal Ronaghan - February 3, 2023, 9:54 pm EST
Directed by Rian Johnson

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to be the very last "big hitter" for Nintendo this year. Assuming of course you very specifically define "big hitter" as something that isn't Kirby, Metroid, Xenoblade, F-Zero, Star Fox, most Zelda games, Mario sports games, Donkey Kong, Fire Emblem, Paper Mario, Yoshi, Pikmin, anything by Platinum Games, or any HD remake of a Gamecube game. Other than those.

This episode was edited by Alex de Freitas.

