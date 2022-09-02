Episode 335: September Direct Lineup Revealed, Podcast Claims

100% accurate predictions for an event that might happen.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
John returns after a journey into the world of Pac-Man. Neal has also been feeling those retro vibes with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga collection. He's also been doing a little puzzle solving with Mixolumia. But the main meat and potatoes is of course, the Nintendo Direct that might happen this month. Will there be Zelda, Metroid, or Star Fox?
This episode was edited by Alex de Freitas