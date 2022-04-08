Episode 318: The Post Castlevania Reckoning

In which John and Neal look up from their review games to see they gained three episodes.

After taking a week off, Neal and John were surprised to find their show had somehow gained several episodes, and people were disappointed in their Castlevania takes. Someone has to be held accountable and Alex was closest. But beyond that we play and reviewed a whole bunch of games including MLB The Show 22, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Chrono Cross. We even find time for a little listener mail.