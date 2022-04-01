Episode 316: Harmony of Dissonance

Part 2 of the Castlevania GBA Game Club

Alex joins our heroes once again to share his experiences with his first ever Castlevania game! It's the first game in the series to be produced by Koji Igarashi, and the hosts are split on whether the era of Igavania can live up to its reputation on this installment of the Castlevania Advance Collection Game Club.

