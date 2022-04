A promise is a promise.

As Konami continues to bring more and more Castlevania games into the modern era (and seemingly doing everything they can to not make a new one), our Castlevania Advance Collection Game Club begins! And strangely, no one was willing to join our hosts to talk about the first ever portable Castlevania title: Circle of the Moon.