Connectivity
Switch

Episode 306: Bidoofs of the Wild

by Alex de Freitas, John Rairdin, and Neal Ronaghan - January 28, 2022, 2:22 pm EST
Discuss in talkback!

I'm the Zelda now.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is out today and we're going to talk about it, so slight spoiler warning. But first we take on some listener mail exploring what a Breath of the Wild style reinvention would mean for Metroid. This leads us right into Arceus which is very much a Breath of the Wild level reinvention of Pokémon. Finally, we end the show with a 3D Zelda ranking sent to us in listener mail. Hey, maybe you should send us your 3D Zelda ranking too!

This episode was edited by Alex de Freitas

