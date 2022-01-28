Episode 306: Bidoofs of the Wild

I'm the Zelda now.
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
Pokémon Legends: Arceus is out today and we're going to talk about it, so slight spoiler warning. But first we take on some listener mail exploring what a Breath of the Wild style reinvention would mean for Metroid. This leads us right into Arceus which is very much a Breath of the Wild level reinvention of Pokémon. Finally, we end the show with a 3D Zelda ranking sent to us in listener mail. Hey, maybe you should send us your 3D Zelda ranking too!
This episode was edited by Alex de Freitas