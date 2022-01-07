Episode 303: The Best Games of 2021 and Hopefully 2022

And then whenever Breath of the Wild 2 actually comes out.

Editor Alex joins John and Neal to go over their favorite titles of 2021. They take a quick break for listener mail in which Neal makes some digs at Mario Sunshine, John makes some digs at 3D World, and Alex takes a nap. Next they turn their eyes to the future and lay down their hopes for 2022. Will Breath of the Wild 2 actually release? Is Xenoblade 3 somehow more likely despite not yet having been announced? And just how many of these games do John and Neal have financial ties to?