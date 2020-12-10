Nintendo Acquires Next Level Games

The big N starts 2021 by beefing up their North American operations.

The makers of one of 2019's hits and 2016's Game of the Year are coming in-house at Nintendo.

Nintendo have reached an agreement (PDF link) to acquire Vancouver, British Columbia-based studio Next Level Games. Expected to close on March 1 pending regulatory approval in Canada, the acquisition of the privately held company will give Nintendo a second North American-based subsidiary developer to go along with Retro Studios.

Since being founded in 2002, Next Level developed the Mario Strikers games (2005 GameCube, 2007 Wii), Punch-Out!! (2009), Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon (2013, 3DS), Metroid Prime: Federation Force (2016, 3DS) and Luigi's Mansion 3 (2019, Switch).