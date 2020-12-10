We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Nintendo Acquires Next Level Games

by Donald Theriault - January 5, 2021, 6:29 am EST
Total comments: 3 Source: Nintendo (PDF)

The big N starts 2021 by beefing up their North American operations.

The makers of one of 2019's hits and 2016's Game of the Year are coming in-house at Nintendo.

Nintendo have reached an agreement (PDF link) to acquire Vancouver, British Columbia-based studio Next Level Games. Expected to close on March 1 pending regulatory approval in Canada, the acquisition of the privately held company will give Nintendo a second North American-based subsidiary developer to go along with Retro Studios.

Since being founded in 2002, Next Level developed the Mario Strikers games (2005 GameCube, 2007 Wii), Punch-Out!! (2009), Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon (2013, 3DS), Metroid Prime: Federation Force (2016, 3DS) and Luigi's Mansion 3 (2019, Switch).

Talkback

UncleBobRichard Cook, Guest Contributor8 hours ago

Federation Force 2 confirmed?

broodwars7 hours ago

Well, this acquisition makes sense, although I'm not sure why Nintendo felt the need to pur hase them outright unless they were in danger of one of the ISP Gaming Vultures scooping them up, like Google or Amazon.

Otherwise, NLG makes middle-of-the-road, gap-filling games exclusively based on Nintendo IPs. Even if Nintendo hadn't bought them, what ELSE would they be making? They're the GM Custom of game developers. Maybe Nintendo thinks they can do for them what they did to Retro Studios.

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://i.imgur.com/qPvUZwK.png&sa=U&ved=0ahUKEwiUosPQtYXuAhUpp1kKHZ-xAngQ5hMIBTAA&usg=AOvVaw3GUEtbgXodal09SywFAz0v

Adrock3 hours ago

Quote from: broodwars

Maybe Nintendo thinks they can do for them what they did to Retro Studios.

Probably. Retro Studios didn’t become the renowned developer it is today until Nintendo bought Jeff Spangenberg’s controlling interest in the company. It subsequently cleaned house and canceled all other projects except Metroid Prime.

Doubtful that Next Level Games is as poorly managed as Retro Studios was under Spangenberg once upon a time. While I’m not convinced Next Level Games will ever reach the heights of Nintendo’s other North American subsidiary, there are certainly benefits to Nintendo having controlling interest in the company.

