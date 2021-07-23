Episode 282: Jelly Boy's Pelvic Thrust

The quest to protect the world from Earthbound continues on NSO.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Zach returns to the show after missing out on our first Metroid Game Club episode because we still wanted to hear his thoughts on Metroid and Zero Mission. But first Neal played that new PokéMOBA, Pokémon Unite, and has some initial thoughts on it. The gang covers some news stories including new non-Earthbound titles coming to Switch Online and John shares his hesitation around the Steam Deck.

Connectivity has joined Twitter, so be sure to follow @ConnectivityNWR to be up to date on any announcements. We are wanting more listener participation, so feel free to ask questions, they may show up in the show!

Please send in some hard-hitting questions for the Connectivity gang to ponder over: the address is connectivity@nintendoworldreport.com