Nintendo Downloads - July 15, 2021

Featuring the original sins of the Zelda series, both in-universe and out.
The newest remake in Nintendo's quest to prove that The Legend of Zelda is actually their Sonic comes out this week with Skyward Sword HD - and I'm a little tied up with last week and next, so if you want to put up with a Zelda game that even with its QoL fixes has a stamina meter affecting movement (ergo, a bad one) feel free. Other things I'll be watching instead are Indie World veteran Labyrinth City, the time focused deduction game Lotus Reverie: First Nexus, and the scrolling shooter for those with an Icarus complex in Risk System.
Some other things to note: There's a sequel on the list to a game whose original Zach gave a 1.5, the lowest score we've given all year and just the third time we've gone that low since Switch's launch. Maybe... pass on that one?
Japan gets a nice summer vacation, more EDF, and a game whose title I thought would break our system for game titles so it's in under a blessedly short six character name instead.
North America
Switch Retail
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)
Switch eShop
Lotus Reverie: First Nexus ($15.99/$21.27)
Rogue Wizards ($14.99/$19.99)
Fates of Ort ($14.99/$19.94: Monday)
Guild of Darksteel ($14.99/$19.94)
Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well ($14.99/$: Friday)
Dark Knights With Poe and Munro ($12.99/$16.99)
Macrotis: A Mother's Journey ($11.99/$14.99)
Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective ($11.99/$15.95)
Within The Blade ($10.99/$13.99: Friday)
Risk System ($9.99/$12.99)
Our Battle Has Just Begin Episode 1 ($9.99/not releasing)
Induction ($8.99/$10.29: Wednesday)
Red Colony 2 ($6.99/$9.3)
3D Air Hockey ($4.99/$6.99: Wednesday)
Junkyard Builder ($4.99/$6.64)
Wizodd ($4.99/$6.64)
Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)
Restless Night ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)
Defend The Kingdom ($4.99/$5.99)
Word Crush Hidden ($4.99/$5.99)
Escape from a Deserted Island ($4.90/not releasing)
Lambs on the road: The Beginning ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)
Squeakers II ($2.99/$3.98: Friday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: The Trine Ultimate Collection is 70% off until Wednesday, and Mortal Kombat 11 is at the same discount until July 20. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
Switch Retail
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)
Switch eShop
Curved Space (€19.99/£14.99: Tuesday)
Guild of Darksteel (€14.99/£13.49)
Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)
Lotus Reverie: First Nexus (€13.99/£12.59)
Fates of Ort (€12.49/£11.29: Monday)
Macrotis: A Mother's Journey (€11.99/£10.99)
Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective (€11.99/£10.79)
Dark Knights With Poe and Munro (€11.99/£9.99)
Within The Blade (€10.99/£9.99: Friday)
Risk System (€9.99/£8.99)
Induction (€7.39/£6.19: Wednesday)
Red Colony 2 (€6.99/£6.29)
3D Air Hockey (€4.99/£4.99: Wednesday)
Junkyard Builder (€4.99/£4.49)
Wizodd (€4.99/£4.49)
Defend The Kingdom (€4.99/£4.49)
Word Crush Hidden (€4.99/£4.49)
Restless Night (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Lambs on the road: The Beginning (€2.99/£2.99: Wednesday)
Squeakers II (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)
Theofil (€1.99/£1.79: Monday)
Japan
Crayon Shin-Chan's Summer Vacation (¥6580)
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (¥6578)
MonYuu (¥5480)
Wan Nyan Pet Shop: Kawaii Pet to Fureau Mainichi (¥5280)
Earth Defense Force 2 (¥3980)
The Colonists (¥3410)
Spelunker HD (¥2640)
Go Home (¥1990)
Lotus Reverie: First Nexus (¥1769)
Within The Blade (¥1200)
Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective (¥1180)
Macrotis: A Mother's Journey (¥1180)
Classic Pool (¥1047)
Escape from the Alma Matter (¥990)
Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well (¥990)
Our Battle Has Just Begin Episode 1 (¥980)
Induction (¥930)
Eight Dragons (¥800)
Red Colony 2 (¥790)
Nyakamon Adventures (¥600)
3D Air Hockey (¥599)
Escape from a Deserted Island (¥490)
Egg Up (¥349)