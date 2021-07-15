Nintendo Downloads - July 15, 2021

Featuring the original sins of the Zelda series, both in-universe and out.

The newest remake in Nintendo's quest to prove that The Legend of Zelda is actually their Sonic comes out this week with Skyward Sword HD - and I'm a little tied up with last week and next, so if you want to put up with a Zelda game that even with its QoL fixes has a stamina meter affecting movement (ergo, a bad one) feel free. Other things I'll be watching instead are Indie World veteran Labyrinth City, the time focused deduction game Lotus Reverie: First Nexus, and the scrolling shooter for those with an Icarus complex in Risk System.

Some other things to note: There's a sequel on the list to a game whose original Zach gave a 1.5, the lowest score we've given all year and just the third time we've gone that low since Switch's launch. Maybe... pass on that one?

Japan gets a nice summer vacation, more EDF, and a game whose title I thought would break our system for game titles so it's in under a blessedly short six character name instead.

North America

Switch Retail

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (US$59.99/C$79.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Lotus Reverie: First Nexus ($15.99/$21.27)

Rogue Wizards ($14.99/$19.99)

Fates of Ort ($14.99/$19.94: Monday)

Guild of Darksteel ($14.99/$19.94)

Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well ($14.99/$: Friday)

Dark Knights With Poe and Munro ($12.99/$16.99)

Macrotis: A Mother's Journey ($11.99/$14.99)

Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective ($11.99/$15.95)

Within The Blade ($10.99/$13.99: Friday)

Risk System ($9.99/$12.99)

Our Battle Has Just Begin Episode 1 ($9.99/not releasing)

Induction ($8.99/$10.29: Wednesday)

Red Colony 2 ($6.99/$9.3)

3D Air Hockey ($4.99/$6.99: Wednesday)

Junkyard Builder ($4.99/$6.64)

Wizodd ($4.99/$6.64)

Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Restless Night ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Defend The Kingdom ($4.99/$5.99)

Word Crush Hidden ($4.99/$5.99)

Escape from a Deserted Island ($4.90/not releasing)

Lambs on the road: The Beginning ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Squeakers II ($2.99/$3.98: Friday)

Europe

Switch Retail

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Switch eShop

Curved Space (€19.99/£14.99: Tuesday)

Guild of Darksteel (€14.99/£13.49)

Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Lotus Reverie: First Nexus (€13.99/£12.59)

Fates of Ort (€12.49/£11.29: Monday)

Macrotis: A Mother's Journey (€11.99/£10.99)

Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective (€11.99/£10.79)

Dark Knights With Poe and Munro (€11.99/£9.99)

Within The Blade (€10.99/£9.99: Friday)

Risk System (€9.99/£8.99)

Induction (€7.39/£6.19: Wednesday)

Red Colony 2 (€6.99/£6.29)

3D Air Hockey (€4.99/£4.99: Wednesday)

Junkyard Builder (€4.99/£4.49)

Wizodd (€4.99/£4.49)

Defend The Kingdom (€4.99/£4.49)

Word Crush Hidden (€4.99/£4.49)

Restless Night (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Lambs on the road: The Beginning (€2.99/£2.99: Wednesday)

Squeakers II (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Theofil (€1.99/£1.79: Monday)

Japan

Crayon Shin-Chan's Summer Vacation (¥6580)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (¥6578)

MonYuu (¥5480)

Wan Nyan Pet Shop: Kawaii Pet to Fureau Mainichi (¥5280)

Earth Defense Force 2 (¥3980)

The Colonists (¥3410)

Spelunker HD (¥2640)

Go Home (¥1990)

Lotus Reverie: First Nexus (¥1769)

Within The Blade (¥1200)

Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective (¥1180)

Macrotis: A Mother's Journey (¥1180)

Classic Pool (¥1047)

Escape from the Alma Matter (¥990)

Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well (¥990)

Our Battle Has Just Begin Episode 1 (¥980)

Induction (¥930)

Eight Dragons (¥800)

Red Colony 2 (¥790)

Nyakamon Adventures (¥600)

3D Air Hockey (¥599)

Escape from a Deserted Island (¥490)

Egg Up (¥349)