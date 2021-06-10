Quality of Life Updates Announced for Skyward Sword

Yes, it includes the items thing.
In a short trailer on Twitter today Nintendo announced a series of quality of life updates for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Some of these were already known but a few are known. Here's a quick breakdown.
- Optional help from Fi (unclear if Fi can be entirely turned off)
- Button Only Controls (already known)
- Enhanced frame rate
- Dialogue fast-forwarding
- Skippable cutscenes
- Items no longer display descriptions if picked up again after loading from a saved game
You can see the full trailer below.
Check out a rundown of just a few of the "quality of life" improvements added in The Legend of #Zelda: #SkywardSwordHD! These tweaks and more have been added to make for a smoother play experience on #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/RRl1eAcluS— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 2, 2021