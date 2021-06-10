Quality of Life Updates Announced for Skyward Sword

Yes, it includes the items thing.

In a short trailer on Twitter today Nintendo announced a series of quality of life updates for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Some of these were already known but a few are known. Here's a quick breakdown.

Optional help from Fi (unclear if Fi can be entirely turned off)

Button Only Controls (already known)

Enhanced frame rate

Dialogue fast-forwarding

Skippable cutscenes

Items no longer display descriptions if picked up again after loading from a saved game

You can see the full trailer below.