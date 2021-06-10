We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Quality of Life Updates Announced for Skyward Sword

by John Rairdin - July 2, 2021, 9:24 am EDT
Discuss in talkback!

Yes, it includes the items thing.

In a short trailer on Twitter today Nintendo announced a series of quality of life updates for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Some of these were already known but a few are known. Here's a quick breakdown.

  • Optional help from Fi (unclear if Fi can be entirely turned off)
  • Button Only Controls (already known)
  • Enhanced frame rate
  • Dialogue fast-forwarding
  • Skippable cutscenes
  • Items no longer display descriptions if picked up again after loading from a saved game

You can see the full trailer below.

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement