Monster Hunter Stories 2 Update Roadmap Released

By Halloween, you'll be walking around with the scariest thing of all: SILVER Rathalos.

Just as Rise did, the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2 will have an update roadmap.

Capcom unveiled the plan to add additional content to the RPG launching next Friday, beginning on July 15 and proceeding from there until the end of October. The updates will include new quests and Monsties (party members).

The Monsties and their main series debut appearances will be:

July 15: Palamute (Rise)

August: Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos (Generations)

Early September: Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth (Generations Ultimate), Oroshi Kirin (4 Ultimate)

Late September: Dreadking Rathalos (Gen Ultimate), Molten Tigrex (4 Ultimate)

October: Silver Rathalos, Gold Rathian (Freedom Unite)

New battles including co-op options will come in August and late September, with two fights against the elder dragon Kulve Taroth (World). An unannounced monster fight will also come with the October update.