Sky: Children of the Light Soars onto Switch this Summer

by Jordan Rudek - April 15, 2021, 1:24 pm EDT
Source: thatgamecompany

The free-to-start "social adventure" game arrives in June.

Originally debuting on the Apple AppStore before also coming to Google Play, Sky: Children of the Light is coming to Switch this June. Developed by thatgamecompany, whose previous works include Journey, Flower, and Flow, their latest title will bring cross-play between mobile and console, with more details coming ahead of launch.

After winning multiple awards, Sky: Children of the Light is a welcome addition to the Switch eShop. A trailer for Sky's newest narrative arc, Season of Assembly, can be found below:

