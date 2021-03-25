Sky: Children of the Light Soars onto Switch this Summer

The free-to-start "social adventure" game arrives in June.

Originally debuting on the Apple AppStore before also coming to Google Play, Sky: Children of the Light is coming to Switch this June. Developed by thatgamecompany, whose previous works include Journey, Flower, and Flow, their latest title will bring cross-play between mobile and console, with more details coming ahead of launch.

After winning multiple awards, Sky: Children of the Light is a welcome addition to the Switch eShop. A trailer for Sky's newest narrative arc, Season of Assembly, can be found below: