Kazuya Joining Smash Roster June 29

Amazingly, there doesn't seem to be a volcano in the background.

The second to last fighter from Super Smash Bros Ultimate will be available soon for owners of the second Fighter's Pass.

The update to add Kazuya Mishima will go live tomorrow (June 29). Also announced was a Min-Min amiibo with a "2022" release date.

Along with the update will be 39 songs (8 new arrangements), and the following Mii costumes: swordfighters Lloyd (Tales of Symphonia), the Dragonborn (Skyrim), Dante (from the Devil May Cry series), and a brawler Shantae who comes with a music track.