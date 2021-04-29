We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Umurangi Generation Secures June 5 Launch

by Donald Theriault - May 15, 2021, 11:08 am EDT
Source: Playism

If you like your photography sims a little more apocalyptic.

New Pokemon Snap isn't the only photography game that completes its development in June.

PC hit Umurangi Generation, previously announced for Switch release, had a release date of June 5 announced at a livestream hosted by the game's Switch publisher Playism.

Assuming the same date worldwide, this would be a rare example of a Saturday Switch release - though they have been more common in recent months.

