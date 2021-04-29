Umurangi Generation Secures June 5 Launch

If you like your photography sims a little more apocalyptic.
New Pokemon Snap isn't the only photography game that completes its development in June.
PC hit Umurangi Generation, previously announced for Switch release, had a release date of June 5 announced at a livestream hosted by the game's Switch publisher Playism.
Umurangi Generation Switch Launch Date Trailer [EN] - 5TH JUNE 2021. #PLAYISMGameShow #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/qpCdOflm25— Umurangi Generation (@UmurangiGame) May 15, 2021
Assuming the same date worldwide, this would be a rare example of a Saturday Switch release - though they have been more common in recent months.