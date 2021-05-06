Nintendo Sales Panic: April 2021 US NPD Group Results

...this is kind of late, not gonna lie.

Photography ruled the Nintendo roost in April and the Switch continued to dominate hardware sales in the NPD Group's sales survey.

All data is based on revenue from April 4 - May 1, unless noted, and eShop sales count for some publishers though notably not Nintendo or Sega/Atlus.

The Switch's hardware winning streak is now 29 months as it was both the best selling hardware in the survey for dollars and unit sales. Total hardware sales (in dollars) were down 30% year-over-year, though that was a month where the Switch had the highest April sales for a console ever recorded and sales still increased 84% for consoles over April 2019.

In software, Nintendo's New Pokemon Snap was the top selling Nintendo game of the month despite being only on sale for two days, and was the 3rd best selling game of the month across all consoles (behind Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the newly-multiplatform MLB The Show 21). Nintendo-published titles in the top 20 are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (10th), Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (13th), Animal Crossing New Horizons (15th), Super Mario 3D All-Stars (16th, despite no longer being shipped), Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (17th), Pokemon Sword/Shield (19th), and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (20th). Third parties were represented by Mortal Kombat 11 (6th), Monster Hunter Rise (7th), and Minecraft (14th).

The Switch top 10: