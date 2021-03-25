Nintendo Sales Panic: March 2021 US NPD Group Results

The first quarter brought in a lot of zenny.

In a longer sales period, the Switch and third party releases were the big winners in the latest NPD Group survey.

All data is based on dollar sales from February 28 - April 3 unless noted, and includes digital sales for all but Nintendo and Sega/Atlus.

The Switch's best-selling system streak continued in March for the 28th consecutive month, topping both the unit sales and revenue charts. For the quarter, the Switch was also the best selling system in units though the PlayStation 5 (sold for $100-$200 more than the Switch) was the biggest money maker.

Nintendo did not have any new retail releases in the sales period, but two major third party debuts charted: Monster Hunter Rise finished second in the combined chart (behind Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War) and is now the second highest-grossing Monster Hunter of all time behind the multiplatform Monster Hunter World after eight days of sale. The other major debuting game in the period was March 12's Crash Bandicoot 4: the Switch version was credited specifically with bringing the game from 65th combined in February to 15th in March.

The top selling first-party software of March was Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury in 4th. Following behind for first party was Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in 6th - making it the best-selling racing game ever in the US - Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 8th, Super Mario 3D All Stars 9th in its final month of shipment, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 12th, Pokemon Sword/Shield 13th, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in 16th, and Super Mario Party 19th. Other 3rd party titles in the top 20 were Minecraft 10th, Mortal Kombat 11 14th, NBA 2k21 18th, and FIFA 21 20th.

