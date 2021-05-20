Nintendo Sales Panic: May 2021 US NPD Group Results

They say it takes a village.

US sales were incredibly tall in May, but Nintendo still held on for a hardware win in the US NPD sales survey.

All rankings based on dollar sales from May 2 - 29 unless indicated: Nintendo titles are not counted digitally but most third party titles are.

The Switch has now been the top selling console in the United States for 30 consecutive months, as it topped both the revenue and unit charts in May. No figures were quoted, aside from overall game hardware being up 5% overall (likely due to the presence of two new systems with higher selling prices). The Switch is likely down year-over-year.

For software, New Pokemon Snap was the top selling Nintendo title of the period and slipped from 3rd to 5th in the chart due to the addition of Resident Evil Village and Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Other Nintendo published titles in the top 20: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (7th), Animal Crossing New Horizons (9th), Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (13th), Super Smash Bros Ultimate (14th), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (19th), and Pokemon Sword/Shield (20th). Other Switch titles in the top 20: Mortal Kombat 11 (6th), Minecraft (10th), and Monster Hunter Rise (18th).

Nintendo's retail release of the month was Miitopia, which did not chart in the top 20 but did make the Switch top 10. Although it can't be determined, it is worth mentioning the game was a slightly reduced MSRP for Nintendo ($50). The top 10 list for Switch: