Episode 274: Common Fossil Knowledge

Zach returns for a round of Jeopardy preceded by some Switch Pro talk and more.

Download in AAC Format

Subscribe to AAC Feed

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

Dinosaur afficinado Zach Miller joins to talk about some video games and make John and Neal's brain wrinkle with some Jeopardy. Thankfully, our Switch Pro talk didn't become woefully outdated before the episode went live, but the rest should be decently timeless.

Zach has been playing Robot Dinosaur Zelda (aka Horizon: Zero Dawn) while John's been spending time with the recent release BioMutant and Neal's gone virtual with the Oculus Quest. It's a bit more Nontendo than usual, folks. Sometimes that happens. After we talk games, Zach throws some Jeopardy challenges at John and Neal and we all feel a little smarter and a lot dumber.

Send in some listener mail to feed us some talking points and questions. We like hearing from you and sometimes we give things away. Feel to harass the Twitter account as well.