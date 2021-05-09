Episode 721: Can You Defenestrate Snoop Dogg?

@CanUYeetTheDogg

Nintendo's made so much money they've just decided to coast.

Still angry at the above sentence? Let me hit you with some facts.

Fact. Just the one...

They're not evening making games anymore, they're just letting you do it for them. Those of us "in the know" call this "coasting." After a boisterous conversation on the nature of fiscal briefings and buck-passing/Game Builder Garage-ing, we move onto some New Business. Greg is playing the game presently known as New Pokémon Snap, with all the associated controversies inherent therein. Guillaume finished off Super Mario 3D World, and moved onto playing Panzer Dragoon II Zwei. Yes, that's Panzer Dragoon 2 2. He's also playing Hotshot Racing, which is scratching an itch for a very specific kind of racing game. Jon wraps-up New Business Puzzle Quest for Vita and Def Jam: Fight for NY.

Listener Mail is a very mature segment that only speaks of the most complex topics. This week we: steal Nintendo's supply of promotional material, punish you for getting older, and defend the honor of Xander Morningstar. You can send the fire, but be ready for us to return the heat.