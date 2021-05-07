Episode 271: Game Garages, Stadiums, and Skateparks

Neal talks way too much sports while John holds on for dear life and talks about Game Builder Garage and Star Fox.

Game Builder Garage was announced hours before recording, so John and Neal open by talking about Nintendo's upcoming game-making game. Then, Neal talks through his conflicted feelings of EA buying Super Mega Baseball developers Metalhead Software as well as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2's Switch release date bringing the end of Vicarious Visions closer to reality. The duo talk more about Star Fox because after all, that's what you came here for. Stay on target, though. Next week should be a Star Wars one.

