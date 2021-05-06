Nintendo Downloads - May 6, 2021

Golden Week means the shadowdrop approvals from the mothership should be kept to a minimum, at least.
If there's two things Golden Week means to me since I don't live in Japan, it's "Nintendo's fiscal year earnings are delayed" and "not a lot of releases". The big one is Skate City, as SkaterXL increasingly looks like vapourware on Switch and we still have a few months before the Hawk returns to Nintendo platforms. Other things of note: Raiden IV gets a kickin' soundtrack on Switch in the shooter genre, and strategy title The Colonists is also due.
Fun story about Save Me Mr. Tako: We originally reviewed this in 2018, but that's when it was published by Nicalis - the version coming out on Wednesday is following its rescue by Limited Run Games. And unless suddently-delayed archaeology dating sims are your bag, that's pretty much it...
...until we head to Japan and find a game that involves trying to escape federal prison. Sadly, it was not tagged under "Educational" on the Nintendo website.
North America
Switch eShop
Raiden IV: Mikado Remix (US$29.99/C$39.99)
The Colonists ($27.29/$36.30: Tuesday)
C14 Dating ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)
Skate City ($14.99/$19.99)
Boris the Rocket ($14.99/$19.94: Wednesday)
Nongunz: Doppleganger Edition ($14.99/$19.94)
Save Me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition ($14.99/$18.99: Wednesday)
Beach Bounce Remastered ($9.99/$13.99)
Total Arcade Racing ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)
Football Drama ($9.99/$13.29)
Blink: Rogues ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)
Flowing Lights ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)
CyberHive ($9.99/$11.49)
Infernal Radiation ($8.99/$11.96: Wednesday)
Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition ($5.99/$7.99)
Sweets Swap ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)
Olympic Basketball ($5.99/$7.99: Saturday)
Techno Tanks ($4.99/$6.99)
Spirits of Xanadu ($4.99/$6.64: Monday)
Dull Grey ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)
Ninja Epic Adventuure ($3.99/$5.99: Friday)
My Little Fast Food Booth ($3.99/$5.31)
Super Disc Soccer ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Golden Week sales from NIS America, Atlus, and Square Enix among others end Wednesday night. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
Switch eShop
The Colonists (€21.99/£19.99: Tuesday)
C14 Dating (€19.99/£19.99: Friday)
Nongunz: Doppleganger Edition (€14.99/£13.49)
Save Me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)
Skate City (€12.99/£11.69)
Total Arcade Racing (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)
Football Drama (€9.99/£8.99)
Blink: Rogues (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Flowing Lights (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Infernal Radiation (€8.99/£8.09: Wednesday)
Beach Bounce Remastered (€8.99/£7.99)
CyberHive (€8.19/£7.39)
Ultimate Custom Night (€6.99/£6.29: Tuesday)
Olympic Basketball (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)
Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (€5.99/£5.49)
Techno Tanks (€4.99/£4.99)
Sweets Swap (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Dull Grey (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Magical Girls (€4.25/£3.79: Wednesday)
Ninja Epic Adventuure (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)
Spirits of Xanadu (€3.99/£3.60: Monday)
My Little Fast Food Booth (€3.99/£3.59)
Super Disc Soccer (€3.99/£3.59: Friday)
Japan
Sofia (¥1990)
Skate City (¥1660)
Flowing Lights (¥1100)
Escape from federal prison (¥990)
Olympic Basketball (¥799)
Astro Bears (¥700)
Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (¥600)
Techno Tanks (¥599)
Magical Girls (¥500)
Wordify (¥500)
Dull Grey (¥399)