Nintendo Downloads - May 6, 2021

Golden Week means the shadowdrop approvals from the mothership should be kept to a minimum, at least.

If there's two things Golden Week means to me since I don't live in Japan, it's "Nintendo's fiscal year earnings are delayed" and "not a lot of releases". The big one is Skate City, as SkaterXL increasingly looks like vapourware on Switch and we still have a few months before the Hawk returns to Nintendo platforms. Other things of note: Raiden IV gets a kickin' soundtrack on Switch in the shooter genre, and strategy title The Colonists is also due.

Fun story about Save Me Mr. Tako: We originally reviewed this in 2018, but that's when it was published by Nicalis - the version coming out on Wednesday is following its rescue by Limited Run Games. And unless suddently-delayed archaeology dating sims are your bag, that's pretty much it...

...until we head to Japan and find a game that involves trying to escape federal prison. Sadly, it was not tagged under "Educational" on the Nintendo website.

North America

Switch eShop

Raiden IV: Mikado Remix (US$29.99/C$39.99)

The Colonists ($27.29/$36.30: Tuesday)

C14 Dating ($19.99/$25.99: Friday)

Skate City ($14.99/$19.99)

Boris the Rocket ($14.99/$19.94: Wednesday)

Nongunz: Doppleganger Edition ($14.99/$19.94)

Save Me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition ($14.99/$18.99: Wednesday)

Beach Bounce Remastered ($9.99/$13.99)

Total Arcade Racing ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Football Drama ($9.99/$13.29)

Blink: Rogues ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Flowing Lights ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

CyberHive ($9.99/$11.49)

Infernal Radiation ($8.99/$11.96: Wednesday)

Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition ($5.99/$7.99)

Sweets Swap ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

Olympic Basketball ($5.99/$7.99: Saturday)

Techno Tanks ($4.99/$6.99)

Spirits of Xanadu ($4.99/$6.64: Monday)

Dull Grey ($4.99/$6.64: Wednesday)

Ninja Epic Adventuure ($3.99/$5.99: Friday)

My Little Fast Food Booth ($3.99/$5.31)

Super Disc Soccer ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Golden Week sales from NIS America, Atlus, and Square Enix among others end Wednesday night. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier

Europe

Switch eShop

The Colonists (€21.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

C14 Dating (€19.99/£19.99: Friday)

Nongunz: Doppleganger Edition (€14.99/£13.49)

Save Me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

Skate City (€12.99/£11.69)

Total Arcade Racing (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Football Drama (€9.99/£8.99)

Blink: Rogues (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Flowing Lights (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Infernal Radiation (€8.99/£8.09: Wednesday)

Beach Bounce Remastered (€8.99/£7.99)

CyberHive (€8.19/£7.39)

Ultimate Custom Night (€6.99/£6.29: Tuesday)

Olympic Basketball (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (€5.99/£5.49)

Techno Tanks (€4.99/£4.99)

Sweets Swap (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Dull Grey (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Magical Girls (€4.25/£3.79: Wednesday)

Ninja Epic Adventuure (€3.99/£3.99: Friday)

Spirits of Xanadu (€3.99/£3.60: Monday)

My Little Fast Food Booth (€3.99/£3.59)

Super Disc Soccer (€3.99/£3.59: Friday)

Japan

Sofia (¥1990)

Skate City (¥1660)

Flowing Lights (¥1100)

Escape from federal prison (¥990)

Olympic Basketball (¥799)

Astro Bears (¥700)

Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition (¥600)

Techno Tanks (¥599)

Magical Girls (¥500)

Wordify (¥500)

Dull Grey (¥399)