Skate City Grinds Onto Switch This May

Apple Arcade exclusive makes the jump to Switch!

2.5D skateboarding game, Skate City will arrive on Switch (and other major platforms) on May 6. Skate City is the most recent title to leave Apple Arcade exclusivity.

Originally released on Apple Arcade at the end of 2019, Skate City has received positive reviews. Skate City features three playable cities with over 100 different challenges to complete. An Endless Skate mode is also included along with customization and upgrades for your gear and character.