Fez Among Indie World Shadow Drops

Try not to spoil the surprises for yourself.

As is tradition, today's Indie World show announced a group of games that will be available later today.

The most famous of the three is FEZ, originally released in April 2012 on Xbox 360 and coming later today to Switch. The perspective-flipping puzzle platformer was known for its many mysteries that in some cases took several years to solve.

The other two releases today are The Longing, a sidescrolling adventure starring a servant who has to wait for 400 days (real time) for the return of his king, and point and click comedy game There Is No Game: Weird Dimension.